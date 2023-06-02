  • Home
  2023 June 2

    Container terminal of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 35.1 thousand TEU in May’23

    It is the port’s record high container throughput

    In May 2023, container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port (Vladmorrybport) rose by 66%, year-on-year, to 35.1 thousand TEU, which is a record high result exceeding the previous record achieved in April, says the company.

    In January-May, the port’s container throughput totaled 148 thousand TEU (+34%, year-on-year). The growth of container throughput was driven by the increase in the segment of loaded import containers (+102%, year-on-year) and further growth in the segment of container exports (+24%).

    Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

    In 2022, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 290 thousand TEEU (+9%, year-on-year) including 27 thousand TEU of refrigerated containers. Fish accounted for 50% of reefer containers.

Другие новости по темам: containers, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port  


