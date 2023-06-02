2023 June 2 11:17

Russia’s fish exports in 2022 rose by 5% — Ministry of Agriculture

Russia supplies fish to 80 countries

In 2022, exports of fish from Russia rose by 5% with exports to friendly countries having grown by 40%, Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Agriculture, said at the final board meeting of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).

According to the official, fish is one of the three key products in the export of agricultural industry. Russia supplies fish to 80 countries. The key task for the future is to build up supplies of competitive fish products with high added value.

In 2022, production of aquatic biological resources in Russia totaled 4.9 million tonnes. That filled the domestic market and allowed for exports. Commercial aquaculture production exceeded 383 thousand tonnes, up 8%, year-on-year. Products of deep processing accounted for over 30% of the total production, higher than in the previous year.