2023 June 1 16:35

Semco Maritime announces the acquisition of Wind Multiplikator

The deal will help establish leading European offshore wind service company



International engineering and contracting group Semco Maritime A/S (‘Semco Maritime’) said that it has entered an agreement to acquire German Full-Service Provider Wind Multiplikator GmbH (‘Wind Multiplikator’), specialised in management of offshore wind farms and projects as well as provisioning of engineering and consulting services.



The transaction also includes all activities in offshore service provider OWS Off-Shore Wind Solutions GmbH, which is part of Wind Multiplikator Group. The combined Wind Multiplikator Group focuses on offshore wind O&M related activities, including major component exchanges (MCE) and repairs (MCR).



The Wind Multiplikator Group has 250 employees based in Bremen and an operational center in Emden, offering more than 25,000 sqm of indoor hall space and 28,000 sqm of storage space with a holding area of approximately 167,000 sqm at the service hub for offshore wind farms with direct access to the North Sea via a 450 tons gantry crane.

The acquisition will accelerate the positive development of the Wind Multiplikator Group, significantly strengthen Semco Maritime’s position in the offshore wind service market and contribute to the realisation of Semco Maritime’s strategic aim of becoming the global leader for large renewable infrastructure projects and within operations and maintenance (O&M) to offshore wind farms in particular.



The companies’ service offerings are highly complementary spanning the full range from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts and project management to operational management of offshore wind farms and major component exchanges and repairs. The combined service business will have 455 employees operating across the entire offshore wind service value chain. The acquisition will drive accelerated growth through wider market access, sales synergies and stronger competencies enabling greater value creation for existing and new customers.



Market developments are attractive in the offshore wind industry as the global energy sector continues to transition towards and drive investments in renewable energy projects in Europe and beyond. Semco Maritime is aiming to create the best framework for leveraging the growth opportunities in the offshore wind market, which is expected to quadruple by 2030, and the acquisition will contribute to this.



The management of Wind Multiplikator Group continues unchanged. Following the transaction, Wind Multiplikator Group will be branded ‘Wind Multiplikator powered by Semco Maritime’. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.