2023 June 1 10:42

Perm Shipyard obtains status of Perm SEZ resident

Investments to total RUB 2.5 billion

Perm Shipyard has been officially granted a status of Special Economic Zone ‘Perm’ (Perm SEZ), according to the company’s Telegram.

An investment project on modernization of production facilities for manufacture of river-going and sea-going ships, metal structures and berth complexes is to be implemented in the framework of SEZ.

At least 185 new jobs is to be generated by 2030, investments are to total RUB 2.5 billion.

Perm Shipyard LLC manages the property complex of the Verkhnekamsk shipbuilding complex bought out by the Perm Region Development Corporation. The company started operations in September 2021. It performs internavigational ship repairs and manufactures metal structures for the construction of bridges, modular berths and elements for them.

In July 2022, RF Government approved the creation of a special economic zone of industrial type in the region. The main purpose of Perm SEZ is to develop strategically important sectors of the economy by providing favorable conditions for attracting investments.