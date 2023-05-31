2023 May 31 11:52

Nuclear-powered I/B Yamal escorted gas carrier Christophe de Margerie along eastern ice edge of Chukchi Sea

Super early experimental voyage opens a new page of the Arctic navigation

On 30 May 2023, nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal completed the operation on escorting gas carrier Christophe de Margerie along the eastern ice edge of the Chukchi Sea, Rosatom says in its Telegram.

Earlier, Yamalmax ships passed the Northern Sea Route only from July till the beginning of January.

According to the statement, the super early experimental voyage opened a new page of the Arctic navigation while the crews of Yamal and Christophe de Margerie obtained a unique experience which can serve as a foundation for organization of year round navigation along the entire Northern Sea Route in the future.

State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM has been a single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route from 2018. It is in charge of organizing shipping, construction of infrastructure facilities, ensuring navigation and hydrographic support and safety in challenging Arctic conditions. The authority of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Main Directorate covers Atomflot, Hydrographic Company and Glavsevmorput.