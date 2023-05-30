2023 May 30 17:00

RF President signs law specifying procedure for multiple crossings of state border by Russian and foreign ships

Foreign ships shall have to obtain permits from ad hoc authorities

The President of the Russian Federation has signed Federal Law On Amendments to Federal Law On Transport Security and Article 91 of the Russian Federation Law On the State Border of the Russian Federation, according to the official website of the Kremlin.

The Federal Law stipulates that multiple crossings of the State Border by Russian ships shall be possible with prior notice to border authorities, while foreign ships shall have to obtain permits from these authorities. The procedure for obtaining such permits shall be specified by a federal executive authority authorised in the sphere of security.

The Federal Law also contemplates that transport security units can use duly trained and certified security dogs for protecting transport infrastructure facilities and vehicles from illegal trespassing and tampering. The Government of the Russian Federation shall stipulate the corresponding procedure for using such dogs.