2023 May 30 17:16

Port of Salalah retains position as world’s 2nd most efficient port

Salalah port has retained its place as the second most efficient container port in the world for the second year in a row. The ranking is taken from the 2022 Container Ports Performance Index (CPPI) published by the World Bank and S&P Global. The Port of Salalah also claimed the first position for the West Central and South Asia Region, according to APM Terminals.

In its analysis to determine the best performing container ports in the world, the World Bank-S&P Global Market Intelligence, collects time stamps from 10 of the world’s largest liner shipping companies, which collectively operate close to 80 percent of the global container ship fleet capacity. In 2022, performance time stamp data and other information were analysed for the 348 ports capturing 156,813 port calls involving 243.9 million container moves. With 212 Index Points, the port of Salalah was just 3 points behind the port that took pole position.

The advantage offered by the Port of Salalah’s location, coupled with its growing connectivity and world-class operations, gives its customers an unparalleled competitive edge in a very competitive region.

Salalah’s status as a transhipment hub is also important for the growth of the local economy in Dhofar as importers and exporters benefit from the best-in-class connectivity the port offers to trade their products globally. Having a highly efficient port also improves local business confidence and therefore attracts further investment including foreign direct investment.