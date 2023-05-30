2023 May 30 13:58

Ports of Georgia handled 3.5 million tonnes of cargo in 1Q’23

The flow of passenger fell by 55.8% to 1.2 thousand people

In the first quarter of 2023, 3931 ships entered the ports and terminals of Georgia, of which 39.7 percent are general cargo carriers, 28.2 percent are liquid bulk, 23.7 percent are container ships, 8.4 percent distributed among dry bulk carriers, specialized ships and tugs, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

In 1Q'2023, the ports and terminals of Georgia received 43.1 percent more container ships compared to the corresponding period previous year, 5.4 percent more – general cargo carriers, 17.8 percent less - liquid bulk, 32.4 percent less - dry bulk.

In January-March 2023, ports and terminals of Georgia processed 3505.6 thousand tons cargo, which is 17.8 percent less than the indicator of the same period previous year. 39.4 percent of freight carried is general cargo, 34.0 percent - liquid bulk, 26.6 percent - dry bulk.

In the first quarter of 2023, the ports of Georgia served 1.2 thousand passengers, which is 55.8 percent less than the indicator of the same period previous year. In addition, the share of entered passengers in the passenger carried slightly higher the share of outgoing passengers and is 53.0 percent.

There are two ports operating in Georgia today, Batumi and Poti, with major cargo flows going via Poti. The construction of Anaklia port in Georgia can be resumed in autumn 2023.