2023 May 30 11:23

Norwegian software supplier Star Information Systems launches STAR Suite

Norwegian software supplier Star Information Systems (STAR) has launched STAR Suite – comprising its STAR enterprise asset management (EAM) system and apps but now featuring an advanced technological platform that combines the best web and native functionality and performance, according to the company's release.



STAR Suite uses onboard software technology to enable enhanced planning and preparation of onboard work in a safe and cost-effective manner. The new product suite is the same as the old EAM but with additional targeted functionality and enhanced configuration capabilities.



The new platform brings further new easy-to-use mobile apps to support crew onboard, including apps dedicated to work quotas and spare parts inventory management.

STAR uses dockers to distribute new versions and upgrades to STAR Suite for speed and convenience.



Star Information Systems is a global provider of an enterprise solutions for the maritime industry. Since 1997, STAR has provided innovative software solutions and support for ship and rig management.