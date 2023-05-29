2023 May 29 16:57

Göran Eriksson to become Gothenburg Port Authority CEO in August

The Gothenburg Port Authority has appointed a new CEO. Göran Eriksson will succeed the current CEO, Elvir Dzanic, and assume his role on August 7th, according to the company's release.



Currently, Göran serves as the CEO of the GAC Group's company in India. He has been employed in multiple positions within the GAC Group since 2012 and possesses extensive experience in international competition within the maritime and logistics sectors.



