2023 May 29 12:58

APM Terminals Bahrain set to become the region’s first fully solar energy-powered seaport

APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, has officially announced the launch of a ground-breaking solar power project worth approximately BHD3.8 million (USD 10 Million), which will make the port energy self-sufficient by the end of 2023, according to the company's release.



By implementing this project, the terminal will reduce its carbon emissions by 65% while also securing a reliable and sustainable source of energy, effectively making Khalifa Bin Salman Port the region’s first fully energy-sufficient seaport.



The solar power project is part of APM Terminals' global decarbonisation plans, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040.



By the end of the solar implementation project, APM Terminals Bahrain will have installed 20,000 solar photovoltaic panels capable of generating 18.5 Gigawatts of electricity per year. This renewable energy source will produce clean and sustainable energy for powering various port operations, including container handling, crane operations, and lighting, setting an example for the entire maritime industry.

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 65 terminals in the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.