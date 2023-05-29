2023 May 29 12:25

TotalEnergies renews the OML130 deep offshore license

TotalEnergies, operator of OML130 in Nigeria, announces the renewal of the production license on this block for 20 years, according to the company's release.

Located 150 kilometers off the Nigerian coast, the OML130 block contains the prolific Akpo and Egina fields which came into production in 2009 and 2018 respectively. In 2022, production amounted to 282,000 boe/d: nearly 30% was gas sent to the Nigeria LNG plant, notably contributing to Europe’s energy security. The production start-up from Akpo West, a short-cycle project, is expected by the end of 2023. In addition, OML130 contains the Preowei discovery, to be developed by tie-back to the Egina FPSO.



TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited operates OML 130 with a 24% interest, in partnership with CNOOC (45%), Sapetro (15%), Prime 130 (16%) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd as the concessionaire of the PSC.



TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments. The company produced 204,000 boe/d in 2022 in the country, making it one of the largest contributors to TotalEnergies’ hydrocarbon production. Its participation in Nigeria LNG, where construction of a 7th train is in progress, contributes to the company’s global LNG portfolio. TotalEnergies also operates an extensive distribution network which includes about 540 service stations in the country.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.