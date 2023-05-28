2023 May 28 11:19

Vineyard wind offshore substation heads for Massachusetts, USA

The offshore substation topside and the jacket foundation for the Vineyard Wind 1 project have left the quay at Bladt Industries’ production site in Southern Denmark heading for its destination 35 miles from mainland Massachusetts, USA, offshoreWind reported.



The sail-away is on time according to the original schedule and is a major milestone for the project team from Bladt Industries, Semco Maritime, and ISC Consulting Engineers.



Vineyard Wind 1 is carried out as an EPC contract, with ISC as a subcontractor, covering the design, procurement, and construction of the 3,200-ton offshore substation and a 2,000-ton jacket foundation with four piles, which form the permanent anchorage to the seabed.



Bladt has handled the steel manufacturing of the substation. Design and engineering were carried out by Semco Maritime and ISC, and installation of the electrical system was also carried out by Semco Maritime.