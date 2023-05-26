2023 May 26 14:22

Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 4M’2023 climbed by 7.6% YoY to 5.28 million tonnes

Throughput of seaports rose by 6.8%



In January-April 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 7.6%, year-on-year, to 5.28 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 6.8%, year-on-year, to 3.46 billion tonnes.

The volume of freight handled in April rose by 11.8% to 1.42 billion tonnes, the volume of freight handled by seaports rose by 10.6% to 914 million tonnes.

In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.