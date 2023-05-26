2023 May 26 09:29

Handling of Belarussian cargo in Murmansk port exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than over the entire 2022

The work on selecting a site for construction of terminal intended for handling of Belarussian fertilizers is underway

In January-April 2023, handling of Belarussian cargo in the port of Murmansk exceeded 95 thousand tonnes, 3 times more than in January-December 2022, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis wrote on his Telegram page after the meeting with Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus.

According to the Governor’s statement, the trade between the countries reached a record high level in 2022 - $286 million having shown almost 3-fold growth versus 2021. “In 2023, the rates do not decrease. In the first quarter, the mutual trade has already reached $77 million,” he said adding that all the agreements signed in 2022 in Minsk are being implemented. The work on selecting a site for construction of terminal intended for handling of Belarussian fertilizers is underway.

According to IAA PortNews report, in September 2022, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis announced a decision taken at the meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on handling оf of Belarus’ potash in the port of Murmansk. For that purpose, a terminal with annual capacity of 5-7 million tonnes will be built in on the western shore of the Kola Bay.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said earlier, 20 Russian seaports already involved in exports from Belarus is not enough. The Ministry of Transport and Communication of Belarus earlier told IAA PortNews that the potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports is estimated at 30 million tonnes per year. As of today, 19 ports of Russia in the Baltic, Azov, Caspian and Black Sea basins handle foreign trade cargo of Belarus. The bulk of Belorussian cargo is handled by Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Rostov-on-Don, Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Astrakhan and Olya.