2023 May 25 17:55

Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended

Oboronlogistics says its ferry Lavrentiy, involved in the ferry line Crimea – Caucasus, temporarily suspended work due to the scheduled annual maintenance from May 22 to June 1, 2023.



In order to avoid congestion of vehicles during this period, shippers are advised to plan transportation in advance and use an alternative overland route.

The 387 km-long land corridor to Crimea passes through Taganrog, Novoazovsk, Mariupol, Berdyansk, Melitopol and Dzhankoy. Currently, the road is being expanded taking into account the growing traffic.



The ferries Maria and Lavrenty owned by Oboronlogistics operated on the Crimea–Caucasus line before the Crimean Bridge was put into operation from 2015 to 2019, and from October 9, 2022, after an emergency incident on the bridge, they resumed their work. The ferries are designed to transport large-capacity vehicles, can accommodate up to 700 tons of cargo, including up to 20 trucks and more than 130 passengers.



Depending on the weather, ferries pass the Kerch Strait in 30 minutes, loading and unloading operations in ports take about one hour. The ferry can make up to eight round trips per day.



The ferry Maria continues to operate in the same mode.