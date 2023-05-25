  • Home
  • 2023 May 25 18:06

    Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality

    Singapore-based marine fuel supply firm, Integr8 Fuels, has warned ship operators of potential bunker quality issues, according to Seatrade-Maritime.

    In its second Bunker Quality Trends report, the firm has assessed data relating to the supply of 60m tonnes of bunker fuel over six months.

    Integr8’s most important finding is that ships refuelling in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp port range are no less than 14 times more likely to receive very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) consignments with sulphur levels exceeding the mandated 0.5% maximum than ships bunkering in Singapore.

    The findings come at a key moment. They follow a series of high-profile incidents in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port, in which around 200 ships were affected by bad bunkers in the early months of 2022. Problems included clogged pipes, blocked fuel filters, and obstructed centrifuges.

    They also precede the 2025 introduction of the next Emission Control Area (ECA) in the strategically important Mediterranean Sea, affecting many thousands of vessels. From the beginning of May 2025, ships operating across the entire ECA will have to burn fuel with a sulphur content of no more than 0.1%.

    The Integr8 report provides owners with an update on fuel quality across a range of bunkering ports. In a statement, the company said it has addressed questions such as how likely an owner may be to face off-spec bunker situations; what parameters are the most problematic; and which ports pose the greatest risks.


