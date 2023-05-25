2023 May 25 17:06

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 122.3 bln-won order for 2 product carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has won a 122.3 billion-won (US$93.3 million) order to build two product carriers for an Asian shipper, according to Yonhap.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three affiliates, will construct the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by December 2025.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $10.39 billion worth of orders to build 86 ships, or 66 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.