  • 2023 May 25 17:06

    HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 122.3 bln-won order for 2 product carriers

    HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has won a 122.3 billion-won (US$93.3 million) order to build two product carriers for an Asian shipper, according to Yonhap.

    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three affiliates, will construct the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

    The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by December 2025.

    So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $10.39 billion worth of orders to build 86 ships, or 66 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

    HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

 News for a day...
2023 May 25

18:06 Integr8 Fuels warns on bunker quality
17:55 Operation of Oboronlogistics' ferry Lavrentiy temporarily suspended
17:32 Ahlmark Lines orders two newbuilds
17:06 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 122.3 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
16:39 Exports of Russian fish products to China in Q1’23 rose by 78% YoY to $553 million
16:37 Future Proof Shipping launches first hydrogen-powered inland container ship
16:16 Tactical firefighting drill held at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
16:13 Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure allocates 140 million euro to help realise shore power plants in sea ports
15:50 Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka welcomes the largest ship in its history
15:32 Royal IHC secures launch customer for its new MD3 subsea fibre optic telecoms plough
15:03 NYK exhibits zero-emission vessel at G7 Hiroshima summit
14:45 Bulker stuck in Suez Canal after engine trouble
14:24 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 4M’2023 rose by 8.5% YoY to 2.35 million TEU
13:37 Baltiysky Zavod to build multifunctional nuclear service vessel for Atomflot
13:21 MOL earns 2 awards in 'Ship of the Year 2022'
12:55 ICTSI Manila partners with Autosweep to improve gate process for trucks
11:56 Alfa Laval advances fuel transition with FCM Methanol for four pioneering methanol-fuelled vessels
11:46 Rosmorport plans to invest RUB 5 billion over two years to strengthen the security of seaports
11:30 Tanzania to invite global investor to take over port operations
10:50 BlackSky and Spire to create a real-time Maritime Custody Service
10:29 Throughput of the Leningrad Region ports rose by 10% in 2022
10:08 Government of Canada announces major investment for the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard’s small vessels fleet
09:41 EFIP finalises the position on hydrogen development in inland ports
09:30 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches second passenger catamaran ‘Fort Peter I’ of Project 04580 Kotlin
09:12 Damen Shipyards inks contract with Van Wijngaarden Marine Services B.V. for the largest Damen Multi Cat 3713

2023 May 24

18:06 TotalEnergies and Colorado State University collaborate to establish a protocol of qualification for methane measurement technologies
18:04 Okskaya Sudoverf launches second salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
17:46 Borealis and IINO Lines sign long-term charter contract for the LPG vessel Oceanus Aurora
17:16 Mitsubishi, Storm Group join forces on dual-fuel, methanol/diesel retrofit kit
16:42 Thefts disrupt rail line serving biggest African container port
16:22 Guangzhou port to invest $284m in Nansha
16:21 Yantar shipyard lays down 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel Anadyr of MPSV06М series
15:56 Jeddah Islamic Port posts 25% rise in April
15:49 FESCO Service LLC supports the idea of building a ship repair cluster in Primorye
15:17 Boudewijn Siemons to be appointed interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority effective 15 July 2023
14:57 Russia may denounce the treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait
14:32 MOL to commercialize 'V-MO' monitoring service for marine motors jointly developed with Asahi Kasei Engineering
14:15 Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
13:58 Finnlines’ Finneco I ro-ro freight vessel awarded by Shippax
13:20 70 percent of Russia-China cross-border settlements are made in national currencies – Mikhail Mishustin
12:52 Ship repair company FESCO Service to acquire floating dock of 20 thousand tonnes in capacity
12:34 Corsica Ferries to seek optimal sustainability with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Modelling service
11:58 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two stroke marine engines
11:37 Kronshtadt supplies deck equipment for rescue tugs of NE025 series
11:03 Daphne Technology to advance carbon capture in the maritime transport sector
10:51 Damen Shipyards and Boluda Towage to cooperate on bringing zero-emissions tugs to Europe
10:32 DSME opts for TMC’s compressors for two LNG carriers
10:13 Sanmar delivers an electric tug HAISEA WAMIS to Canadian operator HaiSea Marine
09:26 Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023
08:35 Marlink enhances hybrid digital network solution for Polembros Shipping with Starlink

2023 May 23

18:03 TiL MSC orders 9 gantry cranes
17:55 Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch changed tariffs for crew boat services
17:48 GTT and Samsung Heavy Industries receive AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the application of a new design of LNGC featuring GTT’s three-tank concept
17:23 Hoglund to deliver all-inclusive retrofit of Color Fantasy
17:01 FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July
16:58 Cemre shipyard starts construction of Scandlines’ new zero direct emission freight ferry
16:29 Preparations for construction of additional chamber at lock No 15 began at Gorodetsky hydrosystem
15:53 GOGL takes delivery of two ECO-type, dual-fuel-ready Kamsarmaxes
15:14 FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service
14:43 Guangzhou Shipyard International holds a naming ceremony for Hafnia’s second LNG dual-fuel product tanker