2023 May 25 14:45

Bulker stuck in Suez Canal after engine trouble

A dry bulk carrier was temporarily stuck in the Suez Canal overnight on Wednesday, disrupting traffic through the waterway. The Hong Kong-flagged bulker Xin Hai Tong 23 was refloated at 7:40 AM local time on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from a shipping agency.

The vessel had been stranded for several hours in the canal after an engine failure, disrupting at least two convoys of ships.

Shipping activity on both directions in the canal is expected to return to normal as soon as the vessel has been towed away, the report cited the canal authority as saying.