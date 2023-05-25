2023 May 25 11:56

Alfa Laval advances fuel transition with FCM Methanol for four pioneering methanol-fuelled vessels

Alfa Laval has achieved another significant milestone in its methanol journey by winning an order for FCM Methanol (LFSS) for four mega container vessels being constructed by a Chinese shipyard, according to the company's release. The new vessel series will have a two-stroke WinGD methanol engine and four-stroke Wartsila methanol engines. FCM Methanol will work for WinGD main engines and Wartsila auxiliary engines. Deliveries of the FCM Methanol will commence in 2024.

Alfa Laval’s methanol experience, strong service network and after-sales support, combined with close cooperation with the shipowner and the shipyard, made the company a clear choice for this project.



The project is characterized by several firsts, demonstrating the industry's commitment to address and embrace a joint responsibility towards decarbonization It marks the first time that a Chinese shipowner has ordered methanol-capable vessels. It is also the first time for the shipyard to build such vessels, and for WinGD to deliver engines for methanol - fuelled ships. Furthermore, Alfa Laval will provide a customized methanol fuel supply system, adapting its FCM Methanol design to the requirements of these engines for the first time, marking it a significant milestone for the company as well.





