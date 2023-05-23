2023 May 23 14:00

Point system for estimation of local content in production expanded to diesel engines

This measure will ensure gradual increase of technological operations performed within Russia

Diesel engines for locomotives, ships and industrial application will be included in the list of products to which point system for estimation of local content in production is applied. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has drafted an Order of RF Government on Introduction of Amendments into the Annex to the Governmental Decree No 719 dated 17 July 2015, says press center of the Ministry.

The requirement of maximum technological operations performed within Russia will apply to production of diesel engines for ships, locomotives, and for industrial application.

As of today, major Russian manufacturers of diesel engines are already planning the projects for switching to full-cycle production. The new decree will let preserve and increase the competence and the scope of production in the segment of diesel engines and it will also ensure gradual increase of technological operations performed within Russia.