  • Home
  • News
  • Point system for estimation of local content in production expanded to diesel engines
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica
Другие новости по темам: import substitution, shipbuilding, engine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 23

18:03 TiL MSC orders 9 gantry cranes
17:55 Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch changed tariffs for crew boat services
17:48 GTT and Samsung Heavy Industries receive AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the application of a new design of LNGC featuring GTT’s three-tank concept
17:23 Hoglund to deliver all-inclusive retrofit of Color Fantasy
17:01 FESCO resumes its service linking Chinese ports with Pevek from July
16:58 Cemre shipyard starts construction of Scandlines’ new zero direct emission freight ferry
16:29 Preparations for construction of additional chamber at lock No 15 began at Gorodetsky hydrosystem
15:53 GOGL takes delivery of two ECO-type, dual-fuel-ready Kamsarmaxes
15:14 FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service
14:43 Guangzhou Shipyard International holds a naming ceremony for Hafnia’s second LNG dual-fuel product tanker
14:25 Dutch govt earmarks €180 million to advance shore power in seaports
14:00 Point system for estimation of local content in production expanded to diesel engines
13:42 Incat Tasmania completes bespoke high speed catamaran for South Korea
13:12 Singapore's MPA organises a hazard identification and hazard and operability study workshop looking at methanol bunkering
12:37 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to raise $107.7 mln via stock sale
12:15 Freight transportation through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways rose by almost 18% in 4M'2023
11:58 Daewoo Shipbuilding changes name to Hanwha Ocean as acquisition completed
11:40 Russian Railways increased volume of Pacific seafood shipments from Primorye by 12% in January-April 2023
10:59 MMC Corp may sell a stake of up to 30% in MMC Ports
10:11 Basra Gateway reaches 4mln TEU milestone
09:31 Russia and Kazakhstan signed MoU in transport and transit
09:18 Cruise ship activity returns to pre-COVID levels - Ship & Bunker
08:12 PSA and Kazakhstan Railways join forces to enhance trade through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

2023 May 22

18:06 ZIM posts net loss of $58 million in Q1 2023
17:46 DP World launches direct freight service between UAE and Iraq
17:24 Volvo Penta introduces all-new IPS professional platform
17:18 Norebo Group changed names of its assets, Pella SK and Pella-Stapel
16:40 Throughput of Volgograd River Port in 2022 rose by 50.3% to 608.2 thousand tonnes
15:04 Port of Tallinn signed an agreement to build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour
14:23 DP World completes AED 954 million Vancouver Port expansion
14:03 Panama Canal imposes shipping restrictions to cope with worsening drought
13:15 Algeria starts Arzew port expansion project
12:44 Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC established with 100% participation of the Republic
12:43 Competition authorities approve the largest ship management merger ever
11:56 Boundaries of anchorages in the seaport of Vitino established
11:30 RF Government approves roadmap for petrochemical complex development until 2025
11:24 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 414.5 bln-won order for 5 container ships
10:51 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard launch joint study for development of an ocean-going LCO2 carrier
10:13 Stolt Concept joins Ulsan Port Authority for safety drill
10:07 USA imposed sanction on Atomflot and Rybinsk Shipyard
09:22 Grain exports from Russia forecasted to total about 60 million tonnes by 2024-2025

2023 May 21

16:13 BMT awarded contract by MoD to provide combined admiralty pilot training
15:49 ABP Southampton holds a naming ceremony for two new pilot vessels
15:04 UK ports step-up security co-operation with new alerting system
13:38 PGS secures Barents Sea contract
13:21 Allspeeds supply cutters and grippers for innovative robotic Mississippi mud mat vessel
11:07 Heerema signs framework agreement for transportation and installation of TenneT’s 2GW program
10:21 Fluxys increases its stake in Dutch BBL

2023 May 20

16:37 Aker Solutions reels in Uaru umbilicals contract
15:28 Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
14:41 Carnival Dream assists in ocean rescue of 17 people from capsized boat near Belize
14:20 SHI European “Road Show” unveils new ship designs
12:41 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer acceptance trials completed at Ingalls Shipbuilding
11:38 Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop steps down
10:56 Snam obtains certification for the “Management System for the Prevention of Corruption”

2023 May 19

18:07 HMM enters acquisition race for Hyundai LNG Shipping
17:58 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 China's Yangshan Port tops new Container Port Performance Index
17:10 Amogy, Skansi and SEAM sign MoU to explore ammonia as fuel for offshore supply vessels
16:57 Resolution issued on results of roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports”