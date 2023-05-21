2023 May 21 13:38

PGS secures Barents Sea contract

The contract was included in the order book disclosed in PGS Q1 2023 earnings release and presentation

PGS has executed the final contract with an independent energy company for a 3D survey in the Barents Sea to be acquired by the Ramform Hyperion. The project is about to start and duration is approximately 40 days.



PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more and strategically important contracts.



PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway