2023 May 19 16:57

Resolution issued on results of roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports”

The resolution outlined the reasons of the personnel shortage and the ways to improve the situation

The participants of the roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports” organized by PortNews Media Group in partnership with Vostochny Port and Rosterminalugol discussed the most acute personnel problems in the stevedoring business.

It was emphasized that close interaction between employers and regional authorities is crucial as well as the need for financial and methodological support of vocational schools from stevedoring companies, the openness of the employer in providing students with places for internships. As a result of the round table, a resolution was prepared outlining the reasons of the personnel shortage and the ways to improve the situation.

Among the speakers were representatives of stevedoring companies, industry-focused associations, regional authorities in charge of the social policy, employment and education, as well as representatives of the industry-focused educational institutions.

The meeting stream was available free of charge on Youtube, on the websites and social media platforms of IAA PortNews and other organizers including Telegram and VK. The audience thus exceeded 3,000 people.

The meeting video >>>>