  • Home
  • News
  • EMEC win funding to drive green hydrogen innovation
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 19 15:46

    EMEC win funding to drive green hydrogen innovation

    The award comes as part of the Scottish Government’s Hydrogen Innovation Scheme through which 32 projects across Scotland are set to receive funding of £7 million to drive innovation in the production, storage and distribution of renewable hydrogen, according to Scottish Government's release.

    Launched in June 2022, the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme is a capital funding stream of the Emerging Energy Technologies Fund, designed to support the development and demonstration of renewable hydrogen technologies and products needed to support the Scottish Government’s ambition of 5GW installed hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

    First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme funding while addressing delegates at the All-Energy conference last week in Glasgow.

    The First Minister said:

    “We have committed £100 million, over this parliamentary session, to supporting the green hydrogen sector.

    “Part of that funding has been allocated to the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme, which supports feasibility studies, technical demonstrations and testing facilities for new ideas about how to produce, store and distribute hydrogen.

    “The projects cover a wide range of different areas – such as how to produce and store hydrogen on floating windfarms, and how to decarbonise agriculture and forestry work in rural areas. Together, they show the range of possible ways in which hydrogen can be produced, used and stored. They highlight the expertise and innovation that is already such an important part of the sector. And, of course, they demonstrate the scale of the opportunities that hydrogen can create.”

    EMEC is part of four project consortia which have won funding totalling over £500,000 to conduct feasibility studies supporting the development of novel hydrogen production, storage and distribution solutions.

    The projects will explore various technology concepts which support offshore and off-grid hydrogen production, sea water electrolysis and an artificial intelligence model to support hydrogen logistics. They include:

     HySKUA (Lead partner: EMEC). A study that will focus on offshore production of green hydrogen on a floating hydrogen production hub with the potential to be co-located with Scottish offshore windfarms.

     HyBrine (Lead partner: sHYp BV Ltd). Feasibility study for project HyBrine, which aims to achieve low cost, efficient, and sustainable hydrogen production by using seawater as the water source and through technology advancements that avoid the need for desalination systems and enable more durable, reliable electrolysis.

     Feasibility of Explainable AI to support decision making as applied to hydrogen generation (Lead partner: Intelligent Plant Ltd). Study to develop a decision support system and use explainable artificial intelligence to support operational efficiency and logistics solutions for hydrogen production.

     Off-grid Green Hydrogen Production Demonstration (Lead partner: ORE Catapult Development Services Limited). Study to assess the feasibility of an off-grid green hydrogen production demonstration project.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 19

18:07 HMM enters acquisition race for Hyundai LNG Shipping
17:58 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 China's Yangshan Port tops new Container Port Performance Index
17:10 Amogy, Skansi and SEAM sign MoU to explore ammonia as fuel for offshore supply vessels
16:57 Resolution issued on results of roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports”
16:45 AD Ports Group and Karachi Port Trust sign a strategic MoU to develop an infrastructure in Karachi Port
16:25 New services calling Costa Rica provide opportunities for neighboring countries
15:46 EMEC win funding to drive green hydrogen innovation
15:39 Russia’s first own grain carrier to be built in late 2025
15:24 MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical sign basic agreement on long-term charter for newbuilding dual-fuel methanol carrier
14:43 Austal USA awarded contract valued up to US$3.195 billion for up to seven T-AGOS surveillance ships for the United States Navy
14:23 Port of Oakland to reduce emissions from cargo handling equipment at TraPac
14:00 FESCO and head of Tatarstan discussed implementation of bilateral cooperation in container logistics
13:42 Maersk and Barry Callebaut enter into a long-term partnership with groundbreaking of a new cocoa bean warehouse in Malaysia
13:12 ABS uses simulation and modeling to tackle ammonia’s safety challenge
12:34 LR, SDARI and MAN ES join forces on ammonia dual-fuel containership for MSC
12:27 Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to launch first hydrogen-powered passenger ship in 2023
12:01 Egypt LNG exports reach 1.9M tons in Q1 2023: OAPEC
11:45 Minerva Bunkering receives licence to supply bunkers at Egyptian ports
11:26 UK sanctions 86 individuals and entities
11:02 Maersk expects its first lager methanol-fuelled boxship
10:50 Port of Los Angeles handles 688,000 container units in April
10:37 Fincantieri to build the fourth Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
10:18 USC plans implementation of Digital Production R&D project by 2027
09:24 Russia and Iran agreed to purchase and build 20 vessels for cargo transportation by North-South ITC

2023 May 18

18:07 bound4blue and Oceanking team up to offer innovative wind-assisted propulsion technology in Greece and Cyprus
17:59 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin
17:46 Svitzer awards a contract to Uzmar Shipyard to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business
17:41 Russian authorities consider launching of engine building development programme
17:26 Daewoo E&C signs MOU with Corio Generation for offshore wind projects
17:06 Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration
16:35 24 million euros to be allocated for the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Alexandroupolis Port
16:20 Astara-Rasht railway to increase transit cargo traffic between Russia and Iran to 15 million tonnes per year — Alexander Novak
16:05 Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service
15:42 Saudi Arabia‘s Port of NEOM opens for business
15:25 Russia’s fleet of nuclear icebreakers will need at least 1,500 crew members by 2030
15:17 MSC sets record as 1st ocean carrier to hit 5 mil TEU in fleet capacity
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023
14:43 Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service
14:29 Pacific nations updated on IMO work to reduce emissions from ships
14:18 Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
13:54 NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
13:54 Saipem receives two new offshore contracts for 850 million USD
13:29 Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years
13:01 Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg
12:43 Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022
11:42 Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent
11:09 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index by 11.3% in 2022
10:53 Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
10:40 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Electronic Logbooks"
10:25 Governments of Russia and Iran sign agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railway
10:09 Octopus High Energy battery system to be installed on board E-Cat for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia
09:24 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal
09:17 Kalmar hands over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe