  • Home
  • News
  • MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical sign basic agreement on long-term charter for newbuilding dual-fuel methanol carrier
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 19 15:24

    MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical sign basic agreement on long-term charter for newbuilding dual-fuel methanol carrier

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced the signing of basic agreement with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. on 28th April, 2023 for the long-term charter of a methanol carrier, which can run on either methanol or conventional heavy fuel oil. The vessel, slated for delivery in 2025, will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, according to the company's release.

    Since MOL delivered Japan's first methanol carrier, the Kohzan Maru (first generation), to Mitsubishi Gas Chemical in 1983, the two companies have built a partnership centered on the ocean transport of methanol. The vessel will be the first dual-fuel methanol carrier to sail under a long-term charter for a Japanese company, and with the signing of the basic agreement, the two companies aim to further expand their cooperative relationship.

    Methanol fuel can reduce sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by up to 99%, particulate matter (PM) emissions by up to 95%, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80%, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 15% in comparison to burning conventional marine fuel. It is already in practical use and available for bunkering at about 130 major ports around the world. In the future, net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can be reduced by using methanol derived from non-fossil raw materials, such as e-methanol produced by CO2 captured from diverse sources of emissions, hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources, and biogas-derived biomethanol.

    MOL operates one of the world's largest fleets of methanol carriers, with a total of 19, and in 2016, started operating dual-fuel methanol carrier that can run on methanol fuel. The company currently operates five methanol dual-fuel methanol carriers worldwide, which have a cumulative methanol-fueled operating time of about 35,000 hours, achieving a significant reduction in GHG emissions. In January, the MOL-owned Cajun Sun completed the world's first net zero voyage using biomethanol. As a pioneer in reducing the shipping industry's environmental impact, MOL is also promoting various initiatives in the supply chain for alternative fuels for merchant vessels. In addition, MOL is advocating the reduction of environmental impact through "Environmentally Sustainable Methanol Story".

    MOL has established the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2," and is carrying forward environmentally friendly initiatives in line with five strategies, including the adoption of clean alternative fuels, with the aim of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050. It is promoting the use of methanol dual-fuel vessels as a means of achieving net-zero GHG emissions, and aims to have 90 LNG/methanol-fueled vessels in service by 2030.

Другие новости по темам: time-charter agreement, MOL, metanol  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 19

18:07 HMM enters acquisition race for Hyundai LNG Shipping
17:58 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 China's Yangshan Port tops new Container Port Performance Index
17:10 Amogy, Skansi and SEAM sign MoU to explore ammonia as fuel for offshore supply vessels
16:57 Resolution issued on results of roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports”
16:45 AD Ports Group and Karachi Port Trust sign a strategic MoU to develop an infrastructure in Karachi Port
16:25 New services calling Costa Rica provide opportunities for neighboring countries
15:46 EMEC win funding to drive green hydrogen innovation
15:39 Russia’s first own grain carrier to be built in late 2025
15:24 MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical sign basic agreement on long-term charter for newbuilding dual-fuel methanol carrier
14:43 Austal USA awarded contract valued up to US$3.195 billion for up to seven T-AGOS surveillance ships for the United States Navy
14:23 Port of Oakland to reduce emissions from cargo handling equipment at TraPac
14:00 FESCO and head of Tatarstan discussed implementation of bilateral cooperation in container logistics
13:42 Maersk and Barry Callebaut enter into a long-term partnership with groundbreaking of a new cocoa bean warehouse in Malaysia
13:12 ABS uses simulation and modeling to tackle ammonia’s safety challenge
12:34 LR, SDARI and MAN ES join forces on ammonia dual-fuel containership for MSC
12:27 Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to launch first hydrogen-powered passenger ship in 2023
12:01 Egypt LNG exports reach 1.9M tons in Q1 2023: OAPEC
11:45 Minerva Bunkering receives licence to supply bunkers at Egyptian ports
11:26 UK sanctions 86 individuals and entities
11:02 Maersk expects its first lager methanol-fuelled boxship
10:50 Port of Los Angeles handles 688,000 container units in April
10:37 Fincantieri to build the fourth Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
10:18 USC plans implementation of Digital Production R&D project by 2027
09:24 Russia and Iran agreed to purchase and build 20 vessels for cargo transportation by North-South ITC

2023 May 18

18:07 bound4blue and Oceanking team up to offer innovative wind-assisted propulsion technology in Greece and Cyprus
17:59 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin
17:46 Svitzer awards a contract to Uzmar Shipyard to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business
17:41 Russian authorities consider launching of engine building development programme
17:26 Daewoo E&C signs MOU with Corio Generation for offshore wind projects
17:06 Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration
16:35 24 million euros to be allocated for the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Alexandroupolis Port
16:20 Astara-Rasht railway to increase transit cargo traffic between Russia and Iran to 15 million tonnes per year — Alexander Novak
16:05 Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service
15:42 Saudi Arabia‘s Port of NEOM opens for business
15:25 Russia’s fleet of nuclear icebreakers will need at least 1,500 crew members by 2030
15:17 MSC sets record as 1st ocean carrier to hit 5 mil TEU in fleet capacity
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023
14:43 Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service
14:29 Pacific nations updated on IMO work to reduce emissions from ships
14:18 Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
13:54 NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
13:54 Saipem receives two new offshore contracts for 850 million USD
13:29 Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years
13:01 Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg
12:43 Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022
11:42 Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent
11:09 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index by 11.3% in 2022
10:53 Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
10:40 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Electronic Logbooks"
10:25 Governments of Russia and Iran sign agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railway
10:09 Octopus High Energy battery system to be installed on board E-Cat for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia
09:24 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal
09:17 Kalmar hands over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe