2023 May 19 14:23

Port of Oakland to reduce emissions from cargo handling equipment at TraPac

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners approved an ordinance that will make huge strides in reducing emissions from cargo handling equipment at TraPac, a key marine terminal at the Oakland Seaport, according to the company's release.

Port Commissioners unanimously voted to amend terminal operator TraPac’s lease to include green upgrades to cargo handling equipment at its terminal facilities.



TraPac will retrofit three rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs), converting them from diesel fuel to hybrid-diesel fuel, reducing emissions from this equipment by 95%. This transformation will take place by the end of 2024, subject to Trapac securing grant funding.



TraPac will also purchase four new hybrid RTGs by the end of 2024, which will similarly reduce emissions by 95%.



The Port of Oakland is providing a financial incentive for TraPac. It will reimburse TraPac up to 35%, or $945,000 - whichever is less - for the cost of the RTG retrofits. While TraPac, alone, will finance the cost of the four new hybrid RTGs.

The passage of this legislation is significant because it is the first time a terminal operator has been called upon in a Port of Oakland lease agreement to upgrade cargo handling equipment to significantly reduce emissions.

TraPac has been operating at the Port of Oakland since 1991. The company underwent a two-year expansion project beginning in 2016 that nearly doubled its footprint at the port. TraPac's latest investment highlights their confidence in the Port of Oakland as they invest in long-term success through upgrades of their facilities and equipment.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.