2023 May 19 13:42

Maersk and Barry Callebaut enter into a long-term partnership with groundbreaking of a new cocoa bean warehouse in Malaysia

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) and Barry Callebaut Group, the world leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, have entered into a long-term partnership to build and operate a new Built-To-Suit cocoa bean warehousing and dispatching facility in Malaysia. A ground-breaking ceremony of this dedicated facility was held in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia on May 18, 2023.

This warehouse supports Barry Callebaut’s strategic growth to continuously provide high quality cocoa and chocolate products and services to their customers in Malaysia and Asia Pacific region. It is also a testament of Maersk’s ambition to expand current ocean and landside logistics services into an integrated end-to-end logistics solution for its customer.

Located in the Johor Bahru district, the main industrial zone in the city of Pasir Gudang close to the Johor port, this new multi-storey facility is one of the largest cocoa bean warehouses in Southeast Asia. It spans across more than half a million square feet and has a fit-for-purpose design with operational efficiency as a priority. It is also at a 1-kilometre distance from Barry Callebaut’s cocoa processing factory in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia.

Since January 2022, Maersk has connected Barry Callebaut’s supply chain from cocoa growing origins in Africa to the factories in Asia Pacific through ocean and landside logistics services.



The Built-To-Suit warehousing and dispatching facility is expected to be completed by the end of second quarter in 2024. It will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions like solar panel roofs, LED lights and natural ventilation, which improve the environmental footprint.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.



