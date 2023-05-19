2023 May 19 12:01

Egypt LNG exports reach 1.9M tons in Q1 2023: OAPEC

The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) revealed that Egypt’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports reached 1.9 million tons in Q1 2023, according to Al Ahram Gate.

Egypt has thus maintained the same levels of exports achieved during the same period the previous year.

The report highlighted that this is due to an increase in local production after the development of gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean region.

According to preliminary estimates, the two liquefied gas stations in Damietta and Idku exported about 1.44 million tons to European markets, including the European Union (EU), Turkey, and Britain; equivalent to about 76% of Egypt’s total LNG exports during the quarter.

Asian markets received the remaining amount, which is about 0.46 million tons, with a share of 24%.