2023 May 19 11:26

UK sanctions 86 individuals and entities

The new list includes FESCO and Atomflot

The UK has announced a new wave of sanctions covering 86 individuals and entities of Russia. According to the statement of the UK Government, the 86 designations target individuals and organisations connected to Russia’s energy, metals, defence, transport, and financial sectors.

The new sanctions list includes nine companies connected to Rosatom. Among the companies of iron and steel industry are Russian Copper Company, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, TMK, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (Mechel Group).

The list also includes United Grain Company, Central Design Bureau Lazurit, DOM.RF, ROSBANK, Tinkoff Bank.

In the transport segment, new companies in the sanctions list are Far Eastern Shipping Company (FESCO), Atomflot.

These new sanctions come as the Prime Minister meets his counterparts at the G7 Summit in Japan. The designations come after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new import bans on Russian diamonds and metals at the G7 in Japan earlier today.