Maersk expects its first lager methanol-fuelled boxship

AP Moller Maersk is expecting the first lager methanol-fuelled boxships to be delivered in February, said the company in its Linkedin page. The 16 200 TEU vessel has an innovative design to fit the larger fuel tanks needed foк mathanol.

The first nethanol-fuelled ship, а 172-meter-long vessel will set sail from Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard this summer on its inaugural journey to Copenhagen. The vessel will have a container capacity of 2,100 TEU and will sail at 17,4 knots.