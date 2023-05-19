2023 May 19 10:50

Port of Los Angeles handles 688,000 container units in April

The Port of Los Angeles processed 688,110 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April, down 22% compared to last April, which was the second busiest April on record, the port reported.

“A cooling global economy, warehouses laden with aging inventory and prolonged West Coast labor negotiations have all contributed to a slowdown in trade,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “If economic conditions improve and we get a labor deal in place, that will help improve volume the second half of the year. We are prepared for the next cargo surge, whenever it comes.”

Seroka announced the latest data at a media briefing, where he was joined by Alan McCorkle, President and CEO of Yusen Terminals, a marine container terminal at the Port of Los Angeles. McCorkle noted that Yusen is set to receive the first five commercially available zero-emissions top handlers later this year. The battery-electric top handlers, essential to container terminal operations, have been in demonstration mode at the port complex.

April 2023 loaded imports reached 343,689 TEUs, down 25% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 88,202 TEUs, a decline of 12% compared to last year. Empty containers landed at 256,220 TEUs, a 23% year-over-year decline.

In March 2023, Port of Los Angeles increased 28% over February 2023, and April 2023 cargo was 10% higher than March 2023.

During the first four months of 2023, the Port handled 2,525,204 TEUs, a 29% decline compared to the same period in 2022. Last year was the best four-month start in the Port’s history.