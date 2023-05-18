2023 May 18 17:41

Russian authorities consider launching of engine building development programme

Under discussion is the increase of the Industry Development Fund by additional RUB 100 billion

Russian authorities are looking into launching of a decicated programme “Development of engine building” with a financing from the federal budget, Vladimir Gutenev, Chairman of RF State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, told IAA PortNews.

The official believes that without a serious state support, without a dedicated state programme, it is hard to count on the breakthrough in providing the newbuildings with engines and propulsion systems. “It is important to create a stable and predictable demand for the products of engine manufacturers. The managers should see when and what number of engines will be required. It is also necessary to solve a problem of local production of components for engine manufacturers,” said Vladimir Gutenev.

In his opinion, despite certain success in localization, the industry of machine building still depends on supplies of foreign components such as crankshafts, fuel equipment, components of connecting rod and piston group, cylinder blocks etc.

He reminded that the programme of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for 2022-2025 foresees the allocation of about RUB 110 billion. This programme will be implemented involving the mechanism of Industry Development Fund (IDF). In April, State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Industry and Trade discussed the ways to increase the financing of this area.

“Under discussion is the increase of IDF by additional RUB 100 billion. As a source of financing, it is proposed to transfer to the IDF 10-15% of the amount from the sale of assets of the departed foreign businesses,” said Vladimir Gutenev.

Read more about the state measures of domestic engine building support in the interview of Vladimir Gutenev, Chairman of RF State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, with IAA PortNews >>>>

More about Russian shipbuilding is in IAA PortNews’ annual analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia” >>>>

Advertising options are here

The second Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference will be held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023, as part of the NEVA Exhibition zero day programme. The first conference was successfully held in September 2022. Taking into account the viewers of the conference stream on PortNews TV, it gathered about 1,000 participants.

More about the conference >>>>