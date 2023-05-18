  • Home
  • News
  • Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 18 17:06

    Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration

    Grupo Unidos por el Canal, S.A. (GUPC) and its shareholders, sought to obtain from the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) close to $671 million in an arbitration process and construction of the third set of locks, according to Newsroom Panama.

    But they were only granted, conditionally, $34 million. And in a game of addition and subtraction, the consortium will have to pay the Panamanian entity $20 million for legal costs.

    In a statement on Tuesday, May 16 the ACP said it was successful in the processes of greater value that they had presented in arbitration, by rejecting the claims related to the construction of the gates and the claims of the shareholders regarding the return on investment

    In connection with the four claims related to the increased cost of labor, after rejecting two of these claims in their entirety, the court made a “limited finding” with respect to one of the claims.

    This meant that GUPC could be entitled to an amount of up to $34 million subject to the “disturbance” arbitration admitting the claims related to an extension of time, revealed the ACP, after Sacyr - one of the members of the consortium - made public the partial victory it obtained in the international tribunal.

    Meanwhile, the plaintiffs must pay the ACP a net amount of $20.6 million for legal costs and expenses assumed in the process by the Panamanian entity.

    The relationship between the ACP and its largest contractor has been plagued by lawsuits. Five arbitrations have been recorded under the Arbitration Rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), based in Miami.

    Of these five, three arbitrations concluded with arbitration awards in favor of the ACP. One of these is the one that is linked to the so-called temporary Pacific cofferdam, through which GUPC was denied the amount of $194 million and 247 days of extension that they requested.

    The ACP also won the arbitration for the advances, through which the court confirmed that GUPC had to repay the overdue advances that the Panama Canal had granted it for the execution of the third set of locks for $847 million, plus another $13 million in interest concept.

    Panama also won the battle related to concrete, aggregates, laboratories, and faults, in which the court ordered payment to the ACP of $271.8 million.

Другие новости по темам: Panama Canal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 18

18:07 bound4blue and Oceanking team up to offer innovative wind-assisted propulsion technology in Greece and Cyprus
17:59 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin
17:46 Svitzer awards a contract to Uzmar Shipyard to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business
17:41 Russian authorities consider launching of engine building development programme
17:26 Daewoo E&C signs MOU with Corio Generation for offshore wind projects
17:06 Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration
16:35 24 million euros to be allocated for the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Alexandroupolis Port
16:20 Astara-Rasht railway to increase transit cargo traffic between Russia and Iran to 15 million tonnes per year — Alexander Novak
16:05 Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service
15:42 Saudi Arabia‘s Port of NEOM opens for business
15:25 Russia’s fleet of nuclear icebreakers will need at least 1,500 crew members by 2030
15:17 MSC sets record as 1st ocean carrier to hit 5 mil TEU in fleet capacity
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023
14:43 Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service
14:29 Pacific nations updated on IMO work to reduce emissions from ships
14:18 Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
13:54 NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
13:54 Saipem receives two new offshore contracts for 850 million USD
13:29 Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years
13:01 Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg
12:43 Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022
11:42 Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent
11:09 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index by 11.3% in 2022
10:53 Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
10:40 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Electronic Logbooks"
10:25 Governments of Russia and Iran sign agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railway
10:09 Octopus High Energy battery system to be installed on board E-Cat for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia
09:24 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal
09:17 Kalmar hands over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe
15:35 Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d
15:14 WinGD solutions deliver major benefits for new NYK Line carriers
15:00 Russia starts creation first prototype of tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen
14:42 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new container vessels
14:18 Forth Ports commits operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 & Net Zero by 2042
13:54 Adani Ports raises the bar by handling highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 MMT in FY22-23
13:29 Global Ports puts in service two new mobile cranes at VSC terminal
12:33 Starway Group delivers first cargo to Yakutia in navigation season 2023
12:01 Fincantieri delivers corvette “Semaisma” to Qatari Ministry of Defence
11:40 Almost 100 dust suppression units installed in Primorsky Territory ports
11:12 Purus Wind signs contract for two CSOVs with VARD
10:35 Rosatom expects number of NSR voyages to increase 2.5 times to 4,000 by 2030
10:11 Hanzevast Shipping contracts Castor Marine for complete renewal of fleet IT-communications infrastructure
09:41 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 3313 Shallow Draft class to Herman Sr. BV
09:12 Yamal LNG produces its billionth cubic meter of tight gas from Jurassic reservoirs

2023 May 16

18:24 Tees Dock receives two new fully electric cranes
18:06 “K” Line concludes long-term time charter agreement with Diamond Gas International for one new LNG vessel
17:41 NYK LNG-fueled PCTC makes first visits to Nagoya and Yokkaichi ports and participates in first LNG bunkering in Nagoya
17:23 Baku Shipyard launches Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
17:04 Alfa Laval's membrane technology enables compliance with EU's revised “Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive”
16:34 ICTSI Cameroon boosts productivity with eco hoppers
16:14 Brazil and the Netherlands officially launch a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam
15:44 Terminal operator PK Terminal OU opens a new warehouse in the Port of Tallinn
15:24 Vopak enters into a binding agreement to divest its terminal in Savannah, USA
15:04 NYK concludes long-yerm charter agreement for four new LNG carriers with EnBW