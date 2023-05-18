2023 May 18 13:01

Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg

The passenger boats with electric propulsion will undergo dock-side and sea trials in Moscow





Freeze frame video from Transport Dept's Telegram Messenger

Another six electric vessels have been delivered on board a dry cargo ship to Moscow from St. Petersburg. The dry cargo ship passed through the Neva, Lake Ladoga, Onega and the Volga on the route exceeding 1300 m. The voyage took about seven days, the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development reported on its Telegram Massenger.



The ships will undergo different trials in Moscow. “Before sending the ships to Moscow, our employees completed the interior finish, connected the equipment, set up instruments and systems. Now the vessels are waiting for the next stage, including mooring and sea trials. We have to make sure that the new mode of transport is completely safe. In addition to numerous tests, the electric vessels will undergo acceptance by the RCS commission. According to the results of the final trials, the vessels will be registered in the appropriate register. Then delivered electric-driven boats will be considered a new mode of passenger transportation along the Moskva River,” said Maxim Liksutov, head of Moscow Transport Department.



Mr. Liksutov added that in 2023 the electric vessels will be operated on their first regular inland passenger route Fili Park-Kievsky.



PortNews has previously reported about a launching ceremony in St. Petersburg for four electric boats this April being built for Moscow. Perm Shipyard shipped to Moscow a cargo of new electric riverboats berth complexes in May.



The Moscow City Mayor’s office and Passenger Port signed a 15-year agreement for river transportation services in Moscow. The contract provides for the construction of 21 vessels, 23 new-type berths, six charging stations, and two anchorages for boats. The electric vessels are being built at Emperium Shipyard based near St. Petersburg.



Particulars of the passenger boat with electric propulsion:

LOA: about 22 meters; passenger capacity: up to 50 passengers (including places for people with limited mobility). The river boats will be able to transport on two itineraries 15 000 to 16 000 passengers per day. The passenger route launch will improve transport services and provide alternative travel options for about 1.5 million people living in 18 districts of Moscow, the report said.