2023 May 18 09:24

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal

The deal which was set to expire May 18 was extended for two months

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the grain deal, which was set to expire May 18, was extended for two months, according to Anadolu.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19. The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was extended automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations). Besides, a Russia-UN Memorandum was signed to lift restrictions on export of Russia’s fertilizers and agricultural products to the global markets. Russia says the second part of the agreement is not being observed. In March 2023, the grain deal was extended for 60 days.