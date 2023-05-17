2023 May 17 11:12

Purus Wind signs contract for two CSOVs with VARD

UK based offshore wind services provider Purus Wind has committed to contribute to the next generation battery hybrid service, operation, and transfer vessels to the sector. The agreement also has an option for two additional vessels, according to the company's release.

The two CSOVs are of VARD 4 19 design developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. Together with Purus Wind the design is upgraded, and tailor made to give environmental benefits with a hull design optimized for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

The battery hybrid system prepares the vessels to run with zero emission for periods. The vessels are prepared for charging at sea so they can be connected to the power grid in the wind farm/harbor to charge batteries regularly without having to go ashore. The goal is to power operations with a minimum of additional energy sources to secure environmental benefits. The project is awarded funding by the Norwegian Government’s Green Platform Initiative.

The design is also prepared for future operation on methanol, providing an additional sustainable option to the operation.



The CSOVs are a highly versatile platform for all wind support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability.

The vessels will be equipped with VARD daughter SEAONICS’ Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) crane, securing efficient handling operations for a sustainable future. This system allows for always keeping the load close to the crane tip from the deck level to the TP platform. The new and innovative crane ensures quick and safe cargo transfer.

The stepless walk-to-work-system is able to work with stepless access in a range from 15 to 30 meters above sea and is suitable for both personnel and cargo transfer.



The hull of the first vessel will be built in VARD in Romania for outfitting, commissioning, and delivery from one of VARD’s yards in Norway. The second vessel will be built at VARD Vung Tau in Vietnam.