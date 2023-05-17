2023 May 17 10:11

Hanzevast Shipping contracts Castor Marine for complete renewal of fleet IT-communications infrastructure

Bulk carrier operator and investor Hanzevast Shipping BV and Dutch maritime IT and SatCom infrastructure provider Castor Marine have completed the renewal of all onboard IT communications systems on Hanzevast’s Hanze Gdansk, Hanze Gendt, Hanze Genua and Hanze Göteborg, according to the company's release.

All four ships are now fully up to par, with the crew being supported by Castor Marine’s Service Desk. Hanzevast Shipping operates 4 Handysize bulk carriers, each double-hulled, 35.000 DWT vessels with four 30-ton cranes and a Green Passport. In addition, Hanzevast has chartered the OSV Noordhoek Pathfinder to N-Sea Group. This is a max. 40 persons, 62m support and maintenance vessel for North Sea Offshore Wind installations.

Global portfolio Castor Marine serves a global portfolio of mainly shipping, offshore and yachting customers, for example in Australia, Dubai, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Scandinavia, Thailand and several European countries. The company assists its clients with strategic advice on their IT infrastructure and delivers the hardware and software for satellite communications systems and managed IT infrastructure and monitoring.