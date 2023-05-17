2023 May 17 09:12

Yamal LNG produces its billionth cubic meter of tight gas from Jurassic reservoirs

Image source: NOVATEK

PAO NOVATEK announced that the Company's joint venture Yamal LNG has produced its billionth cubic meter of gas from the South-Tambeyskoye gas and condensate field's Jurassic reservoirs on the Yamal Peninsula since the start of production of Jurassic gas in 2020.

The Jurassic program, which is one of a kind for Russia, that covers commercial production of tight gas from Yamal's Jurassic deposits with extremely low permeability and overpressure opens up opportunities for expanding the resource base of LNG projects in the Arctic.

Found at depths of 3,400 to 3,800 m, Jurassic gas and condensate reservoirs have a high condensate content of ~250 g/m3. Their high heterogeneity, varying lithology and low permeability necessitate the use of advanced technology for horizontal drilling with horizontal section lengths of up to 1,500 m coupled with multistage hydraulic fracturing.

With environmental and industrial safety being a special area of focus, Jurassic wells are drilled using the tubing made from chromium-alloyed steel enabling high corrosion resistance, better reliability of the wells and extended production life.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.