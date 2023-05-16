2023 May 16 18:24

Tees Dock receives two new fully electric cranes

Two new electric harbour cranes, representing an £8.6 million investment, are the latest arrivals at Tees Dock, according to PD Ports's release.

The Liebherr cranes, which tower at 83m with the boom fully raised, and improve handling capacities from 100 to 140 tonnes, are electric-hydraulic powered and offer a more environmentally conscious and efficient solution for loading and discharging a range of bulk commodities.

The state-of-the-art equipment also represents the latest in a string of investments made to support growing demand as global customers continue to recognise Teesport as a hub for bulk commodities following the unveiling of the £12 million Teesport Bulks Terminal in 2020.



The company is now also on track to be Carbon Neutral by 2027, supporting its ambitions to become the UK’s most sustainable port operator.