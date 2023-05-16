2023 May 16 11:50

Concession agreement on construction and operation of handling facility in Novorossiysk to be signed for 49 years

Image source: NCSP (NMTP)

RF Government is set to sign a concession agreement on creation, reconstruction and operation of infrastructure facilities of a universal handling complex in the port of Novorossiysk with Universal Handling Complex NSRP LLC without holding a competition. The decree of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 12 May 2023 (No1228-Russia) has been published on the official portal for legal information. The agreement will be valid for 49 years with a possibility of a further extension for 5 years maximum.

Within 60 days, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, the concessor, and the concessionaire will draft an agreement and have it approved by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia. The concessionaire is to sign the agreement not later than 75 days from the effective date of the decree. The second party is given additional 15 days maximum for the signing of the document.

The concession will cover cargo berths, berths for auxiliary fleet, aids to navigation.

The amount of the concession fee will total almost RUB 9.4 billion over 46 years.

Under the concession agreement, the cargo berths are to be used for handling general cargo, dry bulk cargo and other cargoes.

Each cargo berth is to be at least 267.5 meters in length and have a depth of 15.61 m minimum. The berths will simultaneously accommodate two Panamax ships or two ships including one Capesize.

Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport, earlier said that total investments of NMTP in construction of a universal handling facility in the territory Novorossiysk Ship Repair Plant would exceed RUB 50 billion.

According to Boris Tashimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), a multipurpose facility capable of handling 12 million tonnes of metal products per year will take over the cargo flows earlier running via the ports of Ukraine.

The initial version of the project foresees the construction in two phases: Phase I (2023-2024) to ensure cargo turnover of up to 6 million tonnes per year; Phase II (2024-2025) to ensure cargo turnover increase to over 12 million tonnes per year.

A concession scheme is also being used for the project on comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub (MTH) and for the project on creation of a multifunctional cargo complex in the port of Poronaysk (Sakhalin).