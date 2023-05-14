2023 May 14 12:31

IPCSA publishes Global PCS Study

The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) has completed the results of a unique and wide-ranging global study which will support the practical development of Port Community Systems (PCS) around the world.



The PCS Global Study is based on extensive research and draws on the knowledge and experience of a large number of IPCSA’s members. IDOM, a company with wide experience in the PCS sector, carried out the study in collaboration with other experts in the sector.



Five key topics in setting up a Port Community System



The study focuses on five key topics that are vital in creating and setting up a Port Community System: Change Management, Governance & Business Model, PCS Services, Technology, and Laws & Regulations.



Building on previous work by IPCSA, including the 12-point guide to building a PCS, the Global PCS Study is an important component of IPCSA’s broader “Port Community Systems and Trade Single Windows: A Strategic Approach to Development and Implementation” project, which aims to establish the state of play of IPCSA members, the main areas of interest of PCSs and how PCSs are currently operating.



In total, 37 IPCSA members were surveyed, including PCS Operators, Port Authorities and other NGOs.



Crucially, the Global PCS Study incorporates an updating mechanism; this means the contents can be easily updated in terms of data, and also to reflect IPCSA’s expanding membership and the wider coverage/scope of that membership.