  • Home
  • News
  • IPCSA publishes Global PCS Study
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 14 12:31

    IPCSA publishes Global PCS Study

    The study focuses on five key topics that are vital in creating and setting up a Port Community System

    The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) has completed the results of a unique and wide-ranging global study which will support the practical development of Port Community Systems (PCS) around the world.

    The PCS Global Study is based on extensive research and draws on the knowledge and experience of a large number of IPCSA’s members. IDOM, a company with wide experience in the PCS sector, carried out the study in collaboration with other experts in the sector.

    Five key topics in setting up a Port Community System

    The study focuses on five key topics that are vital in creating and setting up a Port Community System: Change Management, Governance & Business Model, PCS Services, Technology, and Laws & Regulations.

    Building on previous work by IPCSA, including the 12-point guide to building a PCS, the Global PCS Study is an important component of IPCSA’s broader “Port Community Systems and Trade Single Windows: A Strategic Approach to Development and Implementation” project, which aims to establish the state of play of IPCSA members, the main areas of interest of PCSs and how PCSs are currently operating.

    In total, 37 IPCSA members were surveyed, including PCS Operators, Port Authorities and other NGOs.

    Crucially, the Global PCS Study incorporates an updating mechanism; this means the contents can be easily updated in terms of data, and also to reflect IPCSA’s expanding membership and the wider coverage/scope of that membership.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 14

16:04 GasLog secures charter deals with NFE and Shell for its LNG carriers
15:13 On the sidelines of the Global Hydrogen Forum SCZONE prepares for strategic cooperation with Port of Rotterdam
14:17 Steelmakers, shipyards feud over price hike of steel plates
13:52 Container ship that lost propulsion off New Zealand towed safely to shore - MPA
12:31 IPCSA publishes Global PCS Study
11:06 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 53rd FRC to U.S. Coast Guard
09:48 Boskalis completes good first quarter and looks ahead positively

2023 May 13

16:22 The U.S. Navy takes delivery of the future littoral combat ship USS Augusta from Austal USA
15:09 Solstad received a LoI for charter of the CSV Normand Maximus
14:37 Georgia Ports Authority wins environmental approval for Gainesville rail hub
13:17 The Ocean Cleanup announces new interceptor for Cisadane River, Indonesia
12:01 Ports of Rotterdam and Pecém (Brazil) join Brazilian-Dutch cooperation
10:08 Iberdrola installs first offshore wind turbine at Saint-Brieuc project

2023 May 12

18:02 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:58 Montenegro signs MoU with Enerflex energy systems and Wethington energy innovation
17:20 APM Terminals pledges EUR962 million investment in Brazilian Terminals by 2026
17:06 Port of Helsinki's new double ramp completed at Vuosaari Harbour
16:45 Court satisfies claim of Prosecutor General's Office to seize part of shares of Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port
16:31 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers
16:03 Yang Ming publishes Q1 2023 financial report and approves the procurement of LNG dual-fuel container vessels
15:46 Stolt Tankers joins The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
15:37 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down shallow draft icebreaker of Project 22740М for Rosmorport
14:51 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023
13:35 Stolthaven Terminals signs MoU for green methanol bunkering hub in Australia
12:48 Multraship names two Damen tugs in Terneuzen
12:45 Sitronics and RF Transport Ministry equip Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries with autonomous systems
12:02 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
11:24 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port shipped a batch of ship to the Chinese port of Dalian
11:03 EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications
10:30 ATS, MPET and PSA launch first fully electric straddle carrier in mainland Europe
10:03 Schedule reliability increases to 58.3% in Q1 2023
09:30 ICTSI Motukea welcomes first gearless vessel
09:21 Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities

2023 May 11

18:07 Shearwater awarded two 4D surveys over important gas fields, west of Shetland
17:42 Cepsa and GETEC reach agreement to supply green hydrogen to industry clients in Europe
17:23 India plans to roll out green fuel bunkering at top 12 seaports
17:12 Bottleneck sections of Russia’s Arctic IWW to be reduced by 6.1 thousand kilometers
16:58 Astomos, INPEX agree to supply Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel for VLGC Astomos Energy
16:39 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-April 2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
16:16 Russian Railways' network sees volume of shipments to and from SCO countries rise 47.5% in 1Q’2023
15:40 Skarv to get 130 million NOK for three green ships
15:15 Severnaya Verf shipyard delivers new corvette of Project 20380, Mercury, to RF Navy
15:13 North Ammonia partners with Hoegh Autoliners for the supply of green ammonia
14:34 Hapag-Lloyd posts Q1 2023 results
14:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2023
13:58 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in April 2023 rose by 64.2% YoY
13:52 Van Oord’s new LNG-powered sister vessels join forces protecting the Dutch coast
13:22 Equinor awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
12:57 Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build floating dock of 25 thousand tonnes in capacity for Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:32 Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme
12:30 Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels
12:15 Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal receives more than 700,000 cruise visitors in the 2022/2023 season
11:49 Deal to sell port Bronka closed by Federal Property Management Agency
11:35 Spot rates on the main corridors out of Europe down by close to 70% - Xeneta
11:04 Korea to expand refund guarantee programs for shipbuilding
10:51 Ice melting in the Arctic can only slightly extend the NSR navigation window - opinion
10:43 POSCO International inks LNG carrier charter deal
10:24 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance hydrogen technology innovation
09:40 German government approves the 24.9 percent minority shareholding of COSCO Shipping Ports Limited in Container Terminal Tollerort
09:23 RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval