  • 2023 May 12 17:58

    Montenegro signs MoU with Enerflex energy systems and Wethington energy innovation

    Prime Minister Dritan Abazović signed, on behalf of the Government of Montenegro, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Montenegro, Enerflex energy systems and Wethington energy innovation with regard to providing support towards the enhancement of energy infrastructure in Montenegro, according to the Government of Montenegro's release.

    The parties are intending to pursue two energy infrastructure projects as follows: the construction and installation of a fixed terminal for the importation of liquified natural gas into Montenegro and its further storage, regasification, and transportation; and the construction and installation of a greenfield gas-fueled thermopower plant in Montenegro, the gas supply of which comes through the aforementioned terminal.

