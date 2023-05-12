2023 May 12 17:06

Port of Helsinki's new double ramp completed at Vuosaari Harbour

The construction of a new double ramp intended to serve car freight and passenger traffic to Muuga, Tallinn, has been completed at Vuosaari Harbour. The double ramp will shorten ship turnaround times by making it possible to load and unload ships via two decks at the same time, according to the Port of Helsinki's release.

After completion, the double ramp was immediately put to use for the loading and unloading of Eckerö Line ship Finbo Cargo. The new ramp will speed up vessel calls to Vuosaari Harbour, allowing the berth to receive up to three ro-pax vessels per day.



The construction of the double ramp is part of the streamlining of the sea traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn as well as the development of the Europe-wide Ten-T network. The EU investment project TwinPort 4 has funded 30% of the project.