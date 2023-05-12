2023 May 12 10:30

ATS, MPET and PSA launch first fully electric straddle carrier in mainland Europe

MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET), officially launched a new fully electric straddle carrier (e-straddle carrier) at its terminal in the Port of Antwerp, as part of the joint Green Straddle Carrier Program initiated by Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS), MPET and PSA Antwerp (PSAA), according to the company's release.

In line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement and the EU Green Deal, ATS, MPET and PSAA aim to reduce their carbon emissions by 50 percent in 2030, against a 2019 baseline and achieve net-zero emissions for all their terminals by 2050. As part of their plan to reach these objectives, the e-straddle carrier, which runs 100 percent on batteries and takes approximately 90 minutes to fully recharge, can play an important role in the long run by helping to reduce terminal greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, all electricity purchased by MPET and the PSA terminals in Belgium is solely from renewable sources thus there will not be any greenhouse gases emitted while producing energy to power the e-straddle carriers. Over the coming months, MPET will evaluate the e-straddle carrier’s performance in live operations. During this trial period, ATS will assess how the equipment can be improved, and examine other factors that are necessary to scale up this new technology, including how to optimize the recharging of a larger fleet and the possibility of safely and effectively progressing to full scale operations.

PSA Antwerp is the second flagship within the PSA Group. PSA Antwerp independently operates two container terminals in the Port of Antwerp: Noordzee and Europa Terminals and also operates the joint-venture MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) together with TIL. It is also active in general cargo handling at the two PSA Breakbulk Terminals. About MPET MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) is a joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). With an annual throughput capacity of 9 million TEU, a quay length of 3.7 km and a surface area of 242 ha, MPET is the largest single container terminal in Europe and accounts for more than 50% of Antwerp's total container volume.

ATS is a joint venture between PSA Antwerp and MPET. ATS provides Technical, HSS (Health, Safety, Security) and Barge Planning Services to both companies. About PSA International PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses 160 locations in 42 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services.

Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL) invests in, develops and manages container terminals around the world. It was founded in 2000 to secure container handling capacity in the major ports for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Since then, TIL has grown and evolved to become one of the largest and most geographically diversified container terminal operators globally, with material equity interests in 40 operating terminals, two terminals under construction and options to purchase interests in two further development terminals.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,500 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.