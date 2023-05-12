  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 12 10:30

    ATS, MPET and PSA launch first fully electric straddle carrier in mainland Europe

    MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET), officially launched a new fully electric straddle carrier (e-straddle carrier) at its terminal in the Port of Antwerp, as part of the joint Green Straddle Carrier Program initiated by Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS), MPET and PSA Antwerp (PSAA), according to the company's release.

    In line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement and the EU Green Deal, ATS, MPET and PSAA aim to reduce their carbon emissions by 50 percent in 2030, against a 2019 baseline and achieve net-zero emissions for all their terminals by 2050. As part of their plan to reach these objectives, the e-straddle carrier, which runs 100 percent on batteries and takes approximately 90 minutes to fully recharge, can play an important role in the long run by helping to reduce terminal greenhouse gas emissions.

    Currently, all electricity purchased by MPET and the PSA terminals in Belgium is solely from renewable sources thus there will not be any greenhouse gases emitted while producing energy to power the e-straddle carriers. Over the coming months, MPET will evaluate the e-straddle carrier’s performance in live operations. During this trial period, ATS will assess how the equipment can be improved, and examine other factors that are necessary to scale up this new technology, including how to optimize the recharging of a larger fleet and the possibility of safely and effectively progressing to full scale operations.

    PSA Antwerp is the second flagship within the PSA Group. PSA Antwerp independently operates two container terminals in the Port of Antwerp: Noordzee and Europa Terminals and also operates the joint-venture MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) together with TIL. It is also active in general cargo handling at the two PSA Breakbulk Terminals. About MPET MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) is a joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). With an annual throughput capacity of 9 million TEU, a quay length of 3.7 km and a surface area of 242 ha, MPET is the largest single container terminal in Europe and accounts for more than 50% of Antwerp's total container volume.

    ATS is a joint venture between PSA Antwerp and MPET. ATS provides Technical, HSS (Health, Safety, Security) and Barge Planning Services to both companies. About PSA International PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses 160 locations in 42 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services.

    Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL) invests in, develops and manages container terminals around the world. It was founded in 2000 to secure container handling capacity in the major ports for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Since then, TIL has grown and evolved to become one of the largest and most geographically diversified container terminal operators globally, with material equity interests in 40 operating terminals, two terminals under construction and options to purchase interests in two further development terminals.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,500 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Konecranes, PSA, Port of Antwerp-Bruges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 12

12:02 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
11:24 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port shipped a batch of ship to the Chinese port of Dalian
11:03 EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications
10:30 ATS, MPET and PSA launch first fully electric straddle carrier in mainland Europe
10:03 Schedule reliability increases to 58.3% in Q1 2023
09:30 ICTSI Motukea welcomes first gearless vessel
09:21 Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities

2023 May 11

18:07 Shearwater awarded two 4D surveys over important gas fields, west of Shetland
17:42 Cepsa and GETEC reach agreement to supply green hydrogen to industry clients in Europe
17:23 India plans to roll out green fuel bunkering at top 12 seaports
17:12 Bottleneck sections of Russia’s Arctic IWW to be reduced by 6.1 thousand kilometers
16:58 Astomos, INPEX agree to supply Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel for VLGC Astomos Energy
16:39 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-April 2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
16:16 Russian Railways' network sees volume of shipments to and from SCO countries rise 47.5% in 1Q’2023
15:40 Skarv to get 130 million NOK for three green ships
15:15 Severnaya Verf shipyard delivers new corvette of Project 20380, Mercury, to RF Navy
15:13 North Ammonia partners with Hoegh Autoliners for the supply of green ammonia
14:34 Hapag-Lloyd posts Q1 2023 results
14:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2023
13:58 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in April 2023 rose by 64.2% YoY
13:52 Van Oord’s new LNG-powered sister vessels join forces protecting the Dutch coast
13:22 Equinor awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
12:57 Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build floating dock of 25 thousand tonnes in capacity for Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:32 Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme
12:30 Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels
12:15 Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal receives more than 700,000 cruise visitors in the 2022/2023 season
11:49 Deal to sell port Bronka closed by Federal Property Management Agency
11:35 Spot rates on the main corridors out of Europe down by close to 70% - Xeneta
11:04 Korea to expand refund guarantee programs for shipbuilding
10:51 Ice melting in the Arctic can only slightly extend the NSR navigation window - opinion
10:43 POSCO International inks LNG carrier charter deal
10:24 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance hydrogen technology innovation
09:40 German government approves the 24.9 percent minority shareholding of COSCO Shipping Ports Limited in Container Terminal Tollerort
09:23 RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval

2023 May 10

18:37 DEME’s Chief Financial Officer to leave the company in the spring of 2024
18:07 Wilhelmsen announces results for the first quarter 2023
18:01 Programme drafted for I Hydrographic Conference
17:45 S. Korea christens 1st homegrown advanced LNG bunkering ship
17:24 Korean shipping industry insiders demand Hyundai LNG Shipping not be sold abroad
17:07 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2023 fell by 3.1% Y-o-Y
16:44 Pertamina launches an industrial fuel tanker with QR Code
16:13 Van Oord, Caterpillar, Pon Equipment and Pon Power collaborate to explore the development of zero exhaust-emission heavy duty equipment
16:00 Four Svitzer tugboats involved in Sakhalin-2 project arrested on request of Sakhalin Energy
15:43 The Inpex-operated 8.9 mtpa Ichthys LNG plant in Darwin withdraws tender to sell a cargo for delivery in June -July because of production problems
15:03 Port of Kaohsiung officially opens a new 7th container terminal
14:23 GIDARA Energy receives the environmental permit for methanol plant at port of Amsterdam
14:03 ICTSI net income up 9% to US$154.61mln in Jan-March 2023
13:30 Global Ship Lease to acquire four Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
13:03 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities
12:43 North Star contracts VARD for up to four new offshore wind farm construction vessels
12:15 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 4M’2023 rose by 41.3% YoY to $73 billion
12:09 ABS explores near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea
11:49 Kamchatka authorities registered freight and passenger ship of Project NE-020.2, Anatoly Cherneyev
11:42 Port of Rotterdam and more than 40 partners launch Condor H2 for emission-free inland and near-shore shipping
10:34 The CMA CGM Group grants a put option to the Bolloré Group to sell the transport and logistics operations of Bolloré Logistics
10:20 Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units
09:59 Port of Long Beach releases Pier Wind project concept
09:17 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 4M’2023 rose by 11.4% YoY

2023 May 9

18:12 SEDNA and OrbitMI announce integration to unify vessel data and enable faster, more transparent maritime operations
17:33 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities