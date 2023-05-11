2023 May 11 17:42

Cepsa and GETEC reach agreement to supply green hydrogen to industry clients in Europe

Cepsa and GETEC, one of Europe's leading energy service providers and contracting specialists for industry and the real-estate sector, have reached a cooperation agreement by which, at 2026, the Spanish energy company will supply green hydrogen and its derivatives to GETEC for use by its industry clients as part of their decarbonisation goals, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



GETEC provides heating, cooling and electricity to industry clients in various sectors such as chemical industry, automotive, food industry, pharma industry, biopolymer industry or paper industry, and has regional platforms in Germany, the BeNeLux, Switzerland and Italy.

Cepsa plans to start the first green hydrogen exports from Spain in 2026.The green hydrogen supply will arrive at the Port of Rotterdam, where hydrogen infrastructure is being developed for such intake and from there will be delivered to final supply points ready for use in the form that will be required by GETEC’s customers.

The Agreement between Cepsa and GETEC, signed at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam, represents the first commercial export deal for the Spanish company since announcing late last year the launch of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley in southern Spain – the largest green hydrogen hub in Europe – and its agreement with the Port of Rotterdam to create the first green maritime corridor between southern and northern Europe. Cepsa also has an agreement with ACE Terminal in the Port of Rotterdam by which it will supply green ammonia for conversion into green hydrogen for multiple industries in northern Europe or for direct use in different applications, including bunkering.

Cepsa is developing 2GW of green hydrogen at its two Energy Parks in Andalusia, southern Spain, as part of its 2030 Positive Motion strategy to become a leader in sustainable mobility and the production of renewable hydrogen and advanced biofuels and a benchmark in the energy transition. The two hydrogen plants, with a €3 billion investment, will form part of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, for which Cepsa has recently signed a number of partnership agreements across the hydrogen value chain.

By importing green energy that can be produced competitively by Cepsa in southern Spain thanks to conditions such as ample sun, wind and land, a solid electricity grid and access to high traffic ports, the alliance with GETEC helps to decarbonize industry in other parts of Europe and ensure energy independence, security and affordability across the continent.