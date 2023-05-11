2023 May 11 15:13

North Ammonia partners with Hoegh Autoliners for the supply of green ammonia

North Ammonia and Oslo-listed shipping company Höegh Autoliners today announce an agreement for the supply, distribution, delivery, and consumption of green ammonia, a carbon free fuel produced using renewable energy.

The partnership will enable Höegh Autoliners to meet their commitment to power at least 5% of their deep-sea operation with green ammonia by 2030 and their aim of consuming at least 100 000 metric tons of green ammonia within their fleet by that same year, according to North Ammonia's release.

The agreement with Höegh Autoliners is an important milestone for North Ammonia and will support the continued development of North Ammonia’s first project, located at the Port of Arendal, in Eydehavn, southern Norway.

Höegh Autoliners has launched the ammonia-ready dual-fuel Aurora class vessels – the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly Pure Car, Truck Carriers ever built. As part of their ambitious newbuilding program, they have ordered eight Auroras – expecting the delivery of two every six months starting from the second half of 2024.

Designed to carry up to 9,100 cars, the Auroras are designed for future cargo as the vessels’ strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems enable electric vehicles on all decks and provide more flexibility for heavier project cargo.



