2023 May 11 12:57

Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build floating dock of 25 thousand tonnes in capacity for Severnaya Verf shipyard

Image source: USC



Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR) of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has signed a contract on construction of a floating dock of Project 24012. The dock will be built under the order of Severnaya Verf shipyard in the framework of cooperation within USC. The dock was designed by Almaz bureau, says USC.

The metal dock is intended for launching of ships and facilities with dimensions of up to 250 m x 48 m and weight of up to 25 thousand tonnes, lifting of ships from the water for dock inspection, repair and painting works. It can be involved in transport and logistic operations on moving hulls and large blocks within the shipyard’s water area.

The hull will consist of 11 pontoons of 14.4 m x 62 m.

The construction work will be conducted at two production facilities of SCSSR: Krasniye Barrikady and ASPO. The delivery deadline is November 2025.

The hull assembling and outfitting works will be performed at Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint-Petersburg by SCSSR specialists.

The dock particulars: LOA — 189.6 m; length of the pontoon deck — 177.6 m; BOA — 62 m; pontoon height to the deck — 7 m; capacity — 25 thousand tonnes; immersion depth max — 20.64 m; crew — 21.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.