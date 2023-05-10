2023 May 10 18:01

Programme drafted for I Hydrographic Conference

The Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023

Organizing committee of the I Hydrographic Conference has formed the programme of the forthcoming event. It is planned to discuss the achievements of the domestic hydrographic industry, its development prospects and possible formats of international cooperation.

The programme has two sessions: “Hydrographic works amid large-scale development of sea infrastructure in the Arctic” and “Development of hydrographic research in the Arctic: growing demand, technologies and legal framework”. Participation in the business programme has been confirmed by the heads of ad hoc divisions at Rosatom, Novatek, Rosmorport, Navigation and Oceanographic Department of RF Defence Ministry, Arctic Department of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Maritime Research Center at Lomonosov Moscow State University, as well as infrastructure companies — Fertoing, TAZMAR MARITIME and Servis-Gazifikatsia.

FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) will hold the First Hydrographic Conference in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark its 90th anniversary. Registration of the delegates is underway.

Draft programme, participation terms and advertising options are here.

Conference Partner — IAA PortNews.