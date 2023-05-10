2023 May 10 14:23

GIDARA Energy receives the environmental permit for methanol plant at port of Amsterdam

GIDARA Energy has received the environmental permit for the bio-methanol plant to be built at Biopark, in the port of Amsterdam, according to the company's release. A new stage in the development of the plant to be built. This facility converts local waste into advanced methanol. The environmental permit, granted by Province of North Holland, allows GIDARA Energy to build its Advanced Methanol Amsterdam biofuels plant.



The renewable methanol facility will use GIDARA Energy’s patented HTW gasification technology to convert waste into bio methanol, a versatile fuel that can be used in road transport, in the maritime sector, and for producing sustainable aviation fuels. Obtaining this permit is a major milestone in the development of the facility, enabling the production of renewable fuels and, in the future, high quality circular chemicals.



Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) is set to be built at BioPark, the primary development site for producers of renewable fuels in the Port of Amsterdam. The facility will convert approximately 360,000 tons of waste into 90,000 tons of renewable methanol every year.