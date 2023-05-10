2023 May 10 12:15

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 4M’2023 rose by 41.3% YoY to $73 billion

Exports from Russia to China rose by 24.8%

In January-April 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 41.3%, year-on-year, to $73.148 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China referring to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports from Russia rose by 24.8% to $29.77 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 67.2% to $33.686 billion.

China’s total foreign trade in January-April 2023 fell by 1.9% to almost $1.94 trillion with exports having increased by 2.5% to $1.117 trillion and imports decreased by 7.3% to $822.763 billion.

China - АСЕАН trade rose by 5.6% to $304.638 billion, trade with the EU fell by 3.5% to $262.532 billion, with the USA – by 11.2% to $217.924 billion.